Services Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207) 725-5511 Resources More Obituaries for PHYLLIS WARREN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PHYLLIS FABER WARREN

1923 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email WARREN, Phyllis Faber Died peacefully on July 11, 2019, at her residence at The Highlands in Topsham, ME surrounded by her children.



Phyllis was born in Montclair, NJ on March 2, 1923, the daughter of John Heft Faber and Florence Grenelle Faber. Phyllis was raised in Montclair and Essex Fells, NJ where she attended public schools and graduated from Montclair High School in 1941. She attended Ashley Hall in Charleston, SC for a post-graduate year before entering Middlebury College (VT). She graduated from Middlebury with a major in psychology in 1946.



Phyllis loved animals and the outdoors. As a child she was devoted to her dog Gypsy, enjoyed riding horses and raised a pet goat. A born nurturer, Phyllis also loved playing with her numerous baby dolls. When she was seven years old her baby brother Bill was born, and she was delighted to have a real, live baby to take charge of.



When Phyllis was 12 she began spending her summers at Camp Mudjekeewis on Lake Kezar in Lovell, ME. While a camper there she enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains, horseback riding, swimming and canoeing. After many years as a camper she graduated to be a camp counselor. It was during a "night out" from camp duties in the summer of 1942 that she met the love of her life, Tim Warren, who asked her to dance at Purrington's, a local Lovell jukebox joint. Tim courted Phyllis that summer, taking her canoeing on the lake and wooing her with peach pies baked by the cook at Conifer, the local inn where Tim worked. The summer romance endured through their college years and Tim's military service, including overseas duty in Japan.



Tim and Phyllis were married on August 14, 1946 at her parents' home in Essex Fells, NJ. Phyllis and Tim took up married life in Brunswick, ME while Tim finished his studies at Bowdoin College and Phyllis worked in the office of the Dean of Students, where she brought her dog, Shep, to work with her. After living briefly in Somerville, MA, Phyllis and Tim moved to Concord, MA to raise their young family. Phyllis was a devoted mother who understood the value of self-directed play and sought to foster independence and healthy self-esteem in her three children.



Phyllis liked to keep things simple and gadget-free. She used a clothesline instead of a dryer. She mended and patched clothes and darned socks instead of replacing them. Her hands never touched the keys of a computer or an ATM.



Phyllis volunteered at several community organizations. For over 15 years she was Chairperson of the Transportation Service for the Concord Chapter of the American Red Cross. She also participated in the local Meals on Wheels program, was a Cub Scout and Brownie Troop leader, as well as a Sunday School teacher at the First Parish in Concord. One of the most impactful engagements that Phyllis undertook was her involvement in Concord's Chapter of the American Field Service. Phyllis and Tim hosted three AFS students in their home from 1965-1970. Phyllis was the Area Representative for AFS as well as President of the Concord Chapter. In 1995, Phyllis and Tim were given Concord's Honored Citizens Award for their service to their community.



Phyllis loved the beach. For years, she and Tim spent their family summer vacations on Martha's Vineyard. She was never more relaxed than when she was lying, tummy down, on the warm sands of Lucy Vincent Beach or swimming laps in the gentle surf while Tim kept a close eye on her from his beach chair. Grandchildren were always welcome and enthusiastic participants in beach activities such as body-surfing and beachcombing. Known to her grandchildren as "Nona", Phyllis was always willing to stay on the beach until all children were exhausted. Other vacations involved travel. They took trips to Europe and South America to visit their AFS students and enjoyed several cross-country road trips on which Phyllis did all the driving. And, of course, there were nearly annual winter trips to the beaches of the Caribbean and Florida.



After more than 50 years in Concord, Tim and Phyllis moved in 2007 to The Highlands in Topsham, ME, close to two of their children and the stimulating activities of Bowdoin College. After Tim's death in 2012, Phyllis gracefully adapted to life with short-term memory loss, always maintaining her trademark contentment, optimism and good humor. When asked how her day had been, she would always respond "Well, you know me...I can't remember anything! But I'm sure it was a lovely day." Complaints were not part of her vocabulary.



Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Timothy Matlack Warren, Phyllis is survived by her brother William Alden Faber and his wife Sally Gellhar Faber of Brandon, VT and by her three children, Timothy Matlack Warren, Jr. of Cambridge, MA, Elizabeth Faulkner Warren-White of South Freeport, ME and Peter Grenelle Warren of Camden, ME. She leaves two daughters-in-law Sarah Russell Wentworth and Deborah Nichols Warren and one son-in-law Nathaniel Morton Warren-White. She also leaves six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will hold a Memorial sService and interment in Lovell, ME at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, BRUNSWICK, Maine. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries