GIACOPPO, Richard C. "Ricky" Of Norwood, passed away on May 11, 2019. He was 34 years of age. We lost our beloved boy, Ricky. There are no words to describe our insurmountable grief. We had the joy of having Ricky with us for the last two months at home. We spent time together walking his dog Lady, binge watching our favorite shows, laughing at silliness, supporting his hope of getting in shape, and dream of working at the MSPCA where he once volunteered. He went to school at UMASS Boston for substance abuse as a counselor and hoped he could one day return to complete the program. He was looking forward to spending more time with his brothers, Chris, Nick, and their girlfriends, Katie and Virginia, that he loved so dearly. In the past few weeks, Ricky spent time with his Grandmother Sissy, Grandfather Pa, Auntie Cheryl, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was so appreciative of these good times with them. Ricky's family was everything to him. Ricky was a special soul and like no other. Anyone that had the privilege of meeting him experienced his incredible hugs, and his fierce loyalty. He had a beautiful smile, quick wit, and a sense of humor like no other. He could always make us laugh even during the toughest of times. Since early childhood Ricky had a passion for reading. His bedtime books consisted of four, sometimes five books. He continued his love of reading throughout his life. Ricky was an intelligent man that could have done anything. We lost our beloved son after his long battle with substance use. Through all the pain and joy we loved him with our hearts and souls, and never gave up hope that he would beat this insidious disease. We pray he is at peace and is with his Grandmother Nana and Grandfather Butch, who he loved, and they loved him so very much. There will not be a day that we don't continue to love him and miss him so very much. We will carry him in our hearts and souls until we meet again. Beloved son of Richard M. and Bernadette M. (MacDonald) Giacoppo. Loving grandson of Matthew Giacoppo of Burlington and the late Thelma, Mary "Sissy" O'Neil of Watertown and the late Henry "Abie" MacDonald. Devoted brother of Christopher and Nicholas Giacoppo of Portland, ME. Ricky is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ricky to "The Family Restored" https://thefamilyrestored.org/ Gillooly Funeral Home



