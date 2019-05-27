BOYLAN, Richard J. Age 81, of Bellingham, died peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, Sunday, May 26, 2019, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy L. "Dot" (Foster) Boylan, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born October 11, 1937 in Boston, a son of the late Robert L. and Hazel J. (Urie) Boylan, he was a former longtime resident of Walpole before moving to Bellingham 5 years ago. He was raised and educated in West Roxbury and Dorchester, and was a graduate of Roslindale High School. Richard was the owner and operator of the former Boylans Dairy in West Roxbury. A proud American, he joined the United States Navy in 1957. He was part of the submarine program and then he was assigned to the USS Dogfish. He attained the rank of SN. He was honorably discharged in Aug. 1959. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family at his camp in Vermont, hunting, fishing, traveling, and carpentry. He was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc., Boston Base, a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus #3049 West Roxbury, and a communicant of St. Blaise Parish, Bellingham. In addition to his wife, he is survivied by his children, Lisa M. Pyrcz of Needham, Richard J. Boylan, Jr. of Port Orange, FL, John M. Boylan and his wife Joan of Norfolk and Edward J. Boylan and his wife Paula of Mansfield. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Larissa Cook and her husband Jason, Christopher B. Pyrcz, Jillian Boylan, John Boylan, Lauren Ferreira and her husband Eric, Hannah Boylan, and 2 great-grandchildren, Christopher B. Pyrcz, Jr. & Brooke Pyrcz. He was the brother of the late Robert U. Boylan & Mary Signore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Saturday, June 1st, at 8AM, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St. Bellingham, MA 02019, at 9AM. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery will be held privately. Calling Hours are Friday, May 31st, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW Lilburn, GA 30047. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Richard J. BOYLAN Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019