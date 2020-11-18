EMERSON, Richard J. Jr. Of Arlington, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary I. (Fields) Emerson. Devoted father of Jennifer Adragna and her husband Francisco of Arlington. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Adragna of Arlington. Brother of Paul Emerson and his wife Mary Durham of Groton. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Saturday, November 21st at 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family at the funeral home from 9–11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. Richard was a retired Telecommunications Technician with IBM and Lotus and was a proud US Air Force veteran. He enjoyed gardening, photography and listening to classical music in his spare time. Richard and Mary spent their summers on Birch Island, ME, where they entertained family and friends for many years. Most of all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his loving granddaughter Jacqueline. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Richard's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com