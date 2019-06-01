LOUGHLIN, Rita M. (Riley) Ret. 1st Lt. Air Force Nurse Of Milton and Chatham, passed away peacefully on May 31st. Beloved wife of the late William A. Loughlin, Jr. (Ret. Air Force Lt. Col.) and the late William N. Conlin. Devoted mother of William N. Conlin, Jr. of CA, Richard Jaime Conlin of Quincy, John A., David A. and Anne B. Conlin, all of Milton, William Christopher Loughlin of CT, Marcia and Cynthia Loughlin, both of Quincy, Michael Loughlin of Alaska,and Mark Loughlin of Cohasset. Cherished mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Lorraine Novak of Holbrook. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, from 9 to 10 am prior to a Mass. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Graduate of Carney Hospital School of Nursing, Boston College School of Nursing and Master's Degree Recipient from BU School of Public Health. Retired Assistant Director of Medical Services for the Boston Public Schools. Elected member of the Executive Board of the Boston Teachers Union. Korean War Veteran, served 2 years in Occupied Japan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Homefront, 21 Franklin St., Ste 2, Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200



