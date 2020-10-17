BORDEN, Robert Robert Remington Borden, III, fondly known as "Bordo" by his peers and "Bampa Bob" by his grandchildren, age 78, of Westport Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Westport. He was the husband of Daphne L. Borden to whom he has been married to for the past 41 years. Born in Salem, he was the son of the late Robert Remington Borden, Jr. and Mary (Ives) Borden. A graduate of Middlesex School, Class of 1960, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of the South, Class of 1964. Always an athlete and outdoorsmen, he never saw a ball or puck he didn't want to chase or a fish or mountain he didn't want to catch or ski. Mr. Borden was respected throughout the real estate community serving as the President of LandVest for over 20 years, a Real Estate firm in Boston that he dearly loved. He was a Trustee of Middlesex School, served on the Board of First Ipswich Bank and was a Member of the Massachusetts Society for Promoting Agriculture. He led by example as an honest and truly kind man and lived life to the fullest with a sparkle and smile that his friends and family will miss and always love. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Robert Remington Borden, IV of Concord, MA and his wife Jennifer Borden; Katherine Forbes Elek of Palm Beach, FL and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Sawyer Borden. Private arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home of Dartmouth, MA. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Massachusetts Society for Promoting Agriculture. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.