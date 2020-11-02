1/
ROBERT HADLEY VENTOLA
VENTOLA, Robert Hadley Devoted Husband & Gifted Professional SALEM – Mr. Robert Hadley Ventola, 80, of Salem, beloved husband of Angela (Polcari) Ventola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Born in Medford, he was the son of the late Pellegrino and Flora (Penta) Ventola. Robert received his education at Saint Agnes School in Arlington and was a graduate of Somerville High School, he later continued his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Robert dedicated his professional career to the finance industry where he was a gifted financial planner. Along with advising his many clients, Robert self-managed his property and in his earlier years was the original Advertising Director for The Cambridge Phoenix Newspaper. A longtime member of the University Club in Boston, Robert enjoyed his many friendships and memories he created throughout the years. Spending his winters in Naples, Florida, when returning to Salem, Robert truly cherished the simplicity of Salem and would often be found enjoying his daily cappuccino at Jaho, where he acquired the nickname "Uno". He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, Angela of Salem, Robert is survived by his brother, James R. Ventola, and many cousins, extended family and friends. ARRANGEMENTS: At the request of the family, all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O'Donnell – Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq. (at Salem Common), SALEM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Robert's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting his eternal tribute at the funeral home website. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Robert Hadley VENTOLA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
