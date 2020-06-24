|
|
LEVEY, Robert Of Brookline, died June 23, 2020, at age 81. Bob was a warm, loving, funny, and intensely smart man. He grew up in Winthrop and Brookline, went to Brookline high school and UMass Amherst, and then started a long journalism career. As a reporter for the Boston Globe in the 60s under the great editor Tom Winship, he covered desegregation of the Boston school system and civil rights. He covered the 1963 civil rights march when Martin Luther King gave his extraordinary "I have a dream" speech. He went on to be the editor of the Globe Sunday magazine, then a national reporter, and spent his last eight years at the Globe as the restaurant critic! Yes, food mattered to him. Good Bordeaux mattered. His island in Maine, Chebeague, mattered. Golf too. And most of all his family and his circle of friends. Ask him about his grandchildren, Cloe and Logan, and the love would shine. In addition to his grandchildren, he was loved by his daughter, Jennifer DeCristoforo, his stepdaughter, Katie Goodman, son-in-law Soren Kisiel, and friends who have traveled across the decades with him. And, of course, by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Goodman. He loved jazz, Chet Baker, Mozart, and James Taylor. He was intensely honest, direct, and empathetic. Words were central to his life, both at work and at home. Communicating - sharing his thoughts, and your thoughts - were what mattered most to him. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020