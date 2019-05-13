SINCLAIRE, Robert W. "Bob" WWII US Army Air Corps Veteran Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, May 11, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of Henriette G. (Brodeur) Sinclaire. Loving father of Roberta Giuliano and her husband, Arthur, of Foxborough, William R. Sinclaire and his wife, Susan, of Walpole, John R. Sinclaire and his wife, Karen, of Foxborough, Anne-Marie Sinclaire of Foxborough, and Dennis R. Sinclaire and his wife, Brenda, of Mansfield. Cherished grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 15. Brother of the late Esther Cocoran, William Sinclaire, and Miriam Howland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bob's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 to 8 PM and Friday, from 9:30 to 10 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood, on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Boys Town, P.O. Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019