McMULLEN, Dr. Ronald Storer Ronald Storer McMullen was a professor and spent nearly his entire professional life as an educator. His entrepreneurship students went on to launch many successful businesses, and he had won most popular professor by student vote at Quinnipiac University. He was an avid movie fan, game player, and traveler, and loved listening to music. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, all of whom made him proud. Ronald enriched the lives of many, and even in hospital was personable, cracking jokes and making puns, entertaining his many visitors. His sudden departure on May 27, 2019 was a shock to all. Ronald Storer McMullen was born on March 20, 1938 in Elkton Maryland, carrying the name of his grandmother's alma mater Storer College, where she learned to become a teacher after the Civil War and moved the family to Port Deposit, on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Third to carry the name including father Christopher Storer McMullen, young Ronald was moved to Massachusetts at age four months. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in psychology, and earned his doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Ron was predeceased by his grandmother Beatrice Wilson, who moved the family to Roxbury; mother Louise Collins McMullen and father Christopher Storer McMullen; younger siblings Barbara McMullen and Stanley McMullen; and son Mark McMullen. He is survived by wife Gloria Fernandes McMullen; brother Carl McMullen; children Allan Thompson, Christopher McMullen and Karen McMullen; plus beloved grandchildren Courtney Thompson, Khia Thompson, Kennedy Thompson, Simon Fernandes, plus Avery Homer who is the fifth generation McMullen to work as an educator. He also leaves behind lifelong friends Louis Johnson, Syvalia Hyman III, and James Perry. His good friend and colleague Frank Bellizzi departed the week previous. The Funeral Service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, June 7 at 11 am.



