CARUSO, Rose (Rossi) Lifelong resident of Revere, on October 8, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Revere on June 22, 1923 to the late Anthony Rossi and Marie (Rappa). Beloved wife of the late Armando Caruso. Devoted mother of Armand Caruso of Revere and the late Angela Adams (Caruso). Cherished grandmother of James Adams and his wife Lisa of Maynard. Adored great-grandmother of Sofia Adams. Dear sister of the late Michael Rossi, Anthony Rossi, and Emily Martuccio. Rose was a devout catholic and attended Mass regularly at St. Anthony's Church. She enjoyed spending summers with her family and friends at Revere Beach. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00am a limit of 100 guests are allowed once temperature and names have been taken, masks and social distancing are required (everyone is to meet directly at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's name to American Heart Association
