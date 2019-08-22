|
|
McGRORY, Stephen F. Surrounded by his loving family, Stephen Francis McGrory, 64, of Arlington, MA, passed away on August 12, 2019, after a five-and-a-half-year battle with corticobasal degeneration. Steve was born on May 5, 1955, in Boston, MA, to Frank and Anne McGrory. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor's degree from the Boston College School of Management in 1978. Steve led a successful career as a media sales manager and business development executive for radio, newspaper, and digital media corporations, including CBS Radio, Boston Globe Media, Infinity Broadcasting, and Gannett. Steve was a dedicated and loving partner, father, son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne (née Butts) McGrory, and is survived by his partner, Sandy Upham; his father, Frank McGrory; his daughter, Evann (Michael) Blanchard; his son, Ryan McGrory; his sisters, Jane McGrory (Paul Chadason) and Diane McGrory (Patrick Barr); his brothers, David (Gretchen), Tom, and Tim McGrory; his nieces, Emily Barr and Ryley McGrory; his nephews, Sean Barr, Liam McGrory, Christopher McGrory, and Matthew McGrory; and Sandy's sons, Matthew and Michael Morrill. Donations may be sent to Boston College, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, for the Reverend Father George B. Gray Fund, which was established by the McGrory family in 2002 to provide financial aid to BC students. Memorial Service private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019