HUMPHREYS, Thomas E. Of Wakefield. Sept. 25. Husband of Judith (Patten) Humphreys. Father of Susan Langlois of Wakefield, Thomas E. Humphreys and wife Lisa of Simsbury, CT, Michelle Bowen and husband Ross of Los Gatos, CA and the late Marybeth Humphreys and Joseph Humphreys. Brother of the late Carl Humphreys, Jr., Barbara Newell and his twin sister Marylou Hoag. Also survived by eight grandchildren. Predeceased by his granddaughter Abby Humphreys. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Wednesday at 10am, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com