BARANICK, Wilfred J. "Bill" Of Walpole, formerly of Dover, MA, aged 91, died at home on September 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Alice (Kane) Baranick for 68 years. Devoted father of Mary (Michael) Turner of Roanoke, VA, Joanne (Andrew) Needham of White River Junction, VT, Elizabeth (Richard) Baranick of Portland, ME, John (Susan) Baranick of Assonet, MA, and Susan Baranick of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his sister Rosemary Winifred Knecht.
Bill lived in South Boston, was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, and was a triple Eagle from Boston College. He retired after 27 years as general counsel for the Badger Company. For many years, Bill was an active volunteer for the Town of Dover, the Church of the Most Precious Blood, and recently at New Pond Village.
Visiting Hours Sunday, September 8 from 2-5 pm at Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, MA 02090. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9 at 10 am at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre St., Dover, MA 02030. Interment with military honors at Highland Cemetery, Dover.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Most Precious Blood or the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019