Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Most Precious Blood,
30 Centre St
Dover, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Highland Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILFRED BARANICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILFRED J. BARANICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILFRED J. BARANICK Obituary
BARANICK, Wilfred J. "Bill" Of Walpole, formerly of Dover, MA, aged 91, died at home on September 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Alice (Kane) Baranick for 68 years. Devoted father of Mary (Michael) Turner of Roanoke, VA, Joanne (Andrew) Needham of White River Junction, VT, Elizabeth (Richard) Baranick of Portland, ME, John (Susan) Baranick of Assonet, MA, and Susan Baranick of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his sister Rosemary Winifred Knecht.

Bill lived in South Boston, was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, and was a triple Eagle from Boston College. He retired after 27 years as general counsel for the Badger Company. For many years, Bill was an active volunteer for the Town of Dover, the Church of the Most Precious Blood, and recently at New Pond Village.

Visiting Hours Sunday, September 8 from 2-5 pm at Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, MA 02090. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9 at 10 am at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre St., Dover, MA 02030. Interment with military honors at Highland Cemetery, Dover.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Most Precious Blood or the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now