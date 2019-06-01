SULLIVAN, William F. "Bill" Of Weymouth, formerly of South Yarmouth, Winthrop and Charlestown, died May 31, 2019. Bill was an accountant for many years, retiring from both Jordan Marsh and ABCD. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus in South Yarmouth. Bill loved gardening and in his early years was an avid bowler. His family fondly remembers him dressing as Santa Claus, at Christmas time, for over 40 years, bringing smiles to everyone's faces. He will be dearly missed. Beloved husband of 67 years to Joan (Stevens) Sullivan of Weymouth. Devoted father of William Sullivan and his wife Karen of Wilmington, Paul Sullivan and his wife Karen of Winthrop and Susan Galvin and her husband John of Whitman. Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Brian, Christopher, Timothy, Alyssa, Todd, Michaela, Jaclyn and great-grandchildren, Scott, Tate and Bobby. Predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday 8:30-9:30 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to Constellation Hospice Services, 180 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. For directions and online condolences, see Keohane.com or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary