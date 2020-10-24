1/1
Doris DiGaetano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine (Hawks) DiGaetano of Middleboro, passed away at Somerset Ridge Center in Somerset on October 21, 2020 at the age of seventy-five. She was the beloved mother of Guy DiGaetano and his wife Thuy of Middleboro and loving grandmother of Vincent and Kristin DiGaetano. She was the sister of Karen Hagan of Middleboro, Beverly Hawks of Everett, Kathy Hawks of Florida and Susan Robbins of Florida

Doris was born on November 11, 1944 in Boston to Wilson Jackson and Doris Hazel (Jones) Hawks. She enjoyed shopping, dancing and lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.



A graveside service will take place on Thursday October 29th at 1:00 pm at Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street, Plymouth. The Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.



View the online memorial for Doris DiGaetano

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Vine Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved