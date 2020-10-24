Doris DiGaetano

Elaine (Hawks) DiGaetano of Middleboro, passed away at Somerset Ridge Center in Somerset on October 21, 2020 at the age of seventy-five. She was the beloved mother of Guy DiGaetano and his wife Thuy of Middleboro and loving grandmother of Vincent and Kristin DiGaetano. She was the sister of Karen Hagan of Middleboro, Beverly Hawks of Everett, Kathy Hawks of Florida and Susan Robbins of Florida
Doris was born on November 11, 1944 in Boston to Wilson Jackson and Doris Hazel (Jones) Hawks. She enjoyed shopping, dancing and lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday October 29th at 1:00 pm at Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street, Plymouth. The Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
