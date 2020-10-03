1/1
Joan E. (Campbell) McCann
of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury and Falmouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on September 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Thomas A. "Buddy" McCann. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. and wife Jackie of Hingham, John and wife Cindy of Foxboro, David (BFD) and wife Kathy of Medfield, Susan McCann of Marshfield, Kevin and his wife Jasmine of Hampton Beach, NH, Kenneth and Florence Jacklin of Saugus, Kathleen and Joel Sohn of Cambridge, Daniel of Norwood, Maureen McCann of Foxboro, James of Wareham, and Joan McCann of Dedham. She was predeceased by her loving daughter Margaret McCann Lennon. Cherished grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of the late Roy Campbell, Marilyn Caudle and Virginia Rogers. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, October 5, 2020 at noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High Street, Dedham at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines in both the funeral home and church.) Interment Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Constellation Hospice, 180 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
