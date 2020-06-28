Richard P. "Richie" Mackie
46, of Berlin, NH passed away at his home on Friday, June 19th, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease.

He was born in Boston, MA on September 8th, 1973 to Richard M. Mackie and Kathleen M. (Shea) Hollis. He was raised in Boston and graduated from South Boston High School in 1991.

Richie was employed as a diesel mechanic for Coach USA Buslines for many years.

He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Mackie, Thomas Shea, and Leona and John McLaughlin, and his nephew, Alec Bronchuk in 2019.

Along with his father, Richard Mackie; his mother and step-father, Kathie and Peter Hollis, he will be forever loved and remembered by his three daughters, Ashley, Shealauren and Peyton Mackie; four grandchildren, Tyler, Maci, Frankie and Lyla; his siblings, Michael Mackie, Michelle Bronchuk and her husband Jake, Kristin Mackie, Shannon Mackie, Thomas Mackie and Katie Tibbets; lifelong friends Derek Rudack, Joe Kowlansky, Jimmy Donahue, Jason and Deb McDonough, along with many nieces and nephews.

Richie's family was his number one priority. His daughters and granddaughters were his pride and joy. He would brag about them to any and everyone who would listen. He had an amazing sense of humor and quick wit. Richie loved to give people a hard time to brighten their day. He was a die-hard Bruins fan and formally a boxing coach for USA boxing in South Boston.

Due to public safety and health concerns, a private memorial service will be held for the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 26, 2020
Im sorry for your loss
Kenneth Okeefe
Friend
June 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time.I know how important family was to Richie
Jamie Noonan
Friend
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
June 26, 2020
I remember Richie as a young boy. He was a good kid..kathy so sorry for your loss. May Richie fly High with the Angels you will be missed. Love and prayers.
Julia Herron. Vinny and Nicole Provenzano
Julia Herron
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tammi Mackie
Family
June 26, 2020
Rich you will be greatly missed. I love you very much. You was Definitely my other. Half and you always will. I love you buddy
Michael Mackie
Military
June 26, 2020
Gone from our sight, but never from our heart.
Kevin McLaughlin
Family
June 26, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry i am. My prayers are with you all. May he rest in internal peace.
Sandra Havlin
Family
June 26, 2020
Kathy and family i'm so very sorry for your loss Love Denise Mitchell
Denise mitchell
June 25, 2020
Kathie and Richie so sorry for your loss and family loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all hugs
Helen Donaldson
Family
June 25, 2020
Kathie and family ... My heart breaks for you all . I hope you know I have you all in my prayers and thoughts . God Bless You All
Anne Rheault
Friend
June 25, 2020
You will forever and Always be in our hearts! You changed our lifes! No body can take that from us! Ill carrie you with me where ever I go❤
Still my deepest sympathy to the family.
Alicia
Friend
