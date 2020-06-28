46, of Berlin, NH passed away at his home on Friday, June 19th, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease.
He was born in Boston, MA on September 8th, 1973 to Richard M. Mackie and Kathleen M. (Shea) Hollis. He was raised in Boston and graduated from South Boston High School in 1991.
Richie was employed as a diesel mechanic for Coach USA Buslines for many years.
He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Mackie, Thomas Shea, and Leona and John McLaughlin, and his nephew, Alec Bronchuk in 2019.
Along with his father, Richard Mackie; his mother and step-father, Kathie and Peter Hollis, he will be forever loved and remembered by his three daughters, Ashley, Shealauren and Peyton Mackie; four grandchildren, Tyler, Maci, Frankie and Lyla; his siblings, Michael Mackie, Michelle Bronchuk and her husband Jake, Kristin Mackie, Shannon Mackie, Thomas Mackie and Katie Tibbets; lifelong friends Derek Rudack, Joe Kowlansky, Jimmy Donahue, Jason and Deb McDonough, along with many nieces and nephews.
Richie's family was his number one priority. His daughters and granddaughters were his pride and joy. He would brag about them to any and everyone who would listen. He had an amazing sense of humor and quick wit. Richie loved to give people a hard time to brighten their day. He was a die-hard Bruins fan and formally a boxing coach for USA boxing in South Boston.
Due to public safety and health concerns, a private memorial service will be held for the family.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.