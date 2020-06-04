58 of Derry, NH passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a 2 year courageous battle with cancer.Born on February 19, 1962 in Stoneham, MA he was the son of the late Hubert and Ruth (Richardson) Lee and boyfriend of the late Elizabeth Breslouf.Scott was a graduate of Melrose High School in 1980 and longtime resident of Melrose and Stoneham before settling in Derry, NH.After graduating high school, Scott enlisted in the US Marine Corps, where he was deployed to Beirut and Grenada.For 25 years Scott was a well respected employee at Federal Express in Peabody, MA. He enjoyed working with his co-workers and seeing his customers on his daily route.Anyone who knew Scott knew he had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending his summers on Belleau Lake in E. Wakefield, NH and at Ascutney Mountain Resort in Brownsville, VT. His most cherished moments were spending time with his family.He is survived by his ex-wife, MaryJo Camuso, his four children, Brittany and her husband Jonathan, Scott and his partner Sara, Shaunna and her partner George, and Jeffrey. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Aeryannah, Jayden, Brayden, Zayden, Levi, George and Vincent along with his sisters Sherry and Laurie.Scott's family and friends will gather for a Life Celebration at a time and date to be announced.Memorial donations in Scott's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.