of South Boston passed away on July 17,2020. Beloved wife of the late John F Stack. Devoted mother of Brian Stack of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Colleen and Michael Stack. Sister of Judy Newman of Revere and the late Joyce Antonelli, June Dowling, Karol, Robert and Lester Wilkins, Jr. Daughter of the late Lester and Rita(Corbett) Wilkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday July 22nd from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Thursday July 23rd at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 2:15pm. Wanda was a late member of the Columbia Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs Stack may be made to ALS Association 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600 Arlington VA 22209.