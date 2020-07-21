1/
Wanda D. (Wilkins) Stack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of South Boston passed away on July 17,2020. Beloved wife of the late John F Stack. Devoted mother of Brian Stack of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Colleen and Michael Stack. Sister of Judy Newman of Revere and the late Joyce Antonelli, June Dowling, Karol, Robert and Lester Wilkins, Jr. Daughter of the late Lester and Rita(Corbett) Wilkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday July 22nd from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Thursday July 23rd at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 2:15pm. Wanda was a late member of the Columbia Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs Stack may be made to ALS Association 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600 Arlington VA 22209.



View the online memorial for Wanda D. (Wilkins) Stack

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
My friend you will be missed, but never forgotten. May you rest in sweet peace. Jo-Ann and Paul Gerbutavich
Jo Ann Gerbutavich
Friend
July 20, 2020
Great Lady, friends to many. She loved her Son Brian and her grandchild Colleen and Michael.
Peace to the Stack Family.
Maureen Mathews
Friend
July 20, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Stack
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved