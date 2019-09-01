|
1939-2019
Wendell "Woody" Woodman died peacefully in his sleep August 24th at his home in Easthampton, MA at the age of 79. Originally from Medford, he would later live in Boston, the North Shore, South Shore and Western part of Massachusetts.
Woody will be lovingly remembered by his children, Heather Crowley and husband Kevin of Chester, NH and Christopher Woodman and Serafina Restaino of Easthampton, MA, his grandchildren, Isabelle and Ava Crowley, his brother, Roy Woodman and wife Janet of Hudson, NH, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends and colleagues.
Woody was predeceased by his parents, Helen (McLeod) Woodman & Arthur Woodman, his sister, Helen (Woodman) Harrington, as well as his eldest son, Scott Woodman.
Woody was a long time journalist and fixture at the State House in Boston, where he focused on exposing the abuses and lumbering bureaucracies inherent in government, writing under the banners of New England News Service, Shavings by Woodman, and A Different Drummer. His knowledge of Massachusetts politics was bottomless and his opinions often sharp and uncompromising. He continued writing his columns right up until the end, faithfully delivering his uniquely qualified take on the political world.
Known to many for his quick wit and compelling conversations, Woody was a welcome face at many a great meeting place in Boston and beyond. He was extraordinarily proud of his family, archiving each and every correspondence, photo and greeting card and extensively researching the Woodman family genealogy.
A memorial service will be held at Shepard Funeral Home in Pembroke, MA on Sunday, September 8th from 1 to 3pm, followed by some final words at the Pembroke Cemetery. All are welcome.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019