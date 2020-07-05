SUNRISE: 3/10/1954 - SUNSET: 5/23/202066, of Quincy, MA. sadly passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA. after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His long time partner, Isaura, and his son, Xavier were at his side. Billy is also survived by his father, William Sr., and his brother Bob of Waterford, Conn., his brother Barry and sister-in-law Kathy of Milford, MA. and his 2 sisters, Diane Arnold and Lois Hobin of Quincy, MA.He is also survived by his sister-in-law Katy, wife of his deceased brother Andrew of Las Vegas, Nevada. Billy is predeceased by his mother Amelia.He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.Bill worked as the Director of Environmental Services of Heritage Health Care in Needham, MA. for many years. As well as being the Director he enjoyed teaching the residents how to play pool. He was loved there by all who knew him.As a youngster, when he lived in New London Conn., he was known for his prowess at the billiard tables in the local pool halls. He also enjoyed basketball, and was seen on the courts many times. As he got older he took up golf and sought out numerous golf courses throughout New England with his brother Barry and other family members and friends. He loved all sports, especially horse racing, college ball, and the NFL.Bill loved a good movie, he had a wonderful sense of humor, was very funny, kind and patient. He will be sorely missed by everyone.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.