On October 3, 2020 Frank Albert Lucy III went to be with his Lord and Savior. He had been staying at the Gallatin Rest Home after a long battle with cancer.



Frank was born April 12, 1955 in Washington, Pennsylvania and spent his youth playing baseball and football. He was a natural athlete in all sports and after graduating from high school he was offered two full-ride scholarships from Arizona State University, one for baseball and one for football. He chose the baseball scholarship and after graduation was drafted by the Spartanburg Phillies, a minor league baseball team, and played the positions of catcher and first baseman.



During Frank's baseball career, which began in 1976 and ran through 1979, he not only played for the Spartanburg Phillies but also for the Peninsula Pilots, the Reading Phillies and the Montgomery Rebels. Frank Lucy compiled a career batting average of .269, with 22 home runs and 124 RBI, in his 257-game career.



In the 1980's, Frank drove through Montana and admired what he saw. He moved to Butte and then to Bozeman where he spent the remainder of his life. While in Bozeman he worked for Bozeman TV And Appliance, Bozeman Glass, McLees Sheet Metal, Pro Rental And Sales and Midway Rental And Sales.



Frank was dedicated to his career, he was a congenial co-worker and he was a good and loyal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store