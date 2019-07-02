Resources More Obituaries for Fredrick Cady Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fredrick (Fred) Cady

1942 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Fredrick (Fred) Morey Cady, 77, died peacefully with his family at his side on May 17, 2019, in Denver, CO, after a brief illness. Fred was born on May 2, 1942, in Jamestown, NY, to Maxine Elizabeth (Bauer) and Jason Morey Cady. He grew up in the village of Mayville, NY, on the shore of Lake Chautauqua. He spent many hours outdoors growing up, as kids did in those days. Fred got his ham radio license (WA2GHN) while in high school and later enjoyed contacting his dad from around the globe.



After graduating from Mayville Central School in 1960, he entered General Electric Company's machinist apprentice program at their Erie, PA, locomotive plant. He loved seeing huge hunks of steel rolling in one end of the plant and shiny diesel locomotives roll out the other. After two years in the standard apprentice program, Fred was promoted to the college program and went to Pennsylvania State University, graduating with his BS in electrical engineering in 1966.



Although he returned to GE in Erie after graduation, his experiences with the Penn State Outing Club - rock climbing, caving, and snow camping in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and the Adirondack Mountains, as well as climbing the volcanoes in Mexico - had reignited his enthusiasm for outdoor adventures. Fred was hired by ESSA (now NOAA) laboratory in Boulder, CO, to operate a geophysical station at Byrd Station, Antarctica, in 1967. Of course, rock climbing was a key after-work activity in Boulder while training for his year's stint "on the ice." During his year wintering over at Byrd Station in 1967/68, Fred was lucky enough to be sent up to the actual South Pole station, where he verified Sir Robert Scott's words, "Great god! This is an awful place..." Well, Scott was there in 1912 and when Fred arrived in 1967 on a ski-equipped C-130 airplane and lived in comfortable housing, the Pole struck him as an amazing and starkly beautiful place.



Fred's next assignment for the Boulder Labs, after climbing Mt. Cook in New Zealand on his way home, was in Anchorage, AK. Mountains are there too, and he met Katie Hammond on a Mountain Club of Alaska weekend climb just before the moon landing (July 1969). Fred had to wake Katie up (because she was sleeping on the table of the cabin) so he could serve coffee and breakfast after the first night of climbing and he saw that Katie could carry her own 45-pound pack for the trip. Because Fred had realized his lifelong dream of getting a pilot's license in Anchorage, for their first date he invited Katie to go flying with him. She accepted, brave woman. It was a match made in heaven.



Katie stayed in Anchorage for a year while Fred attended the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and earned his MS in electrical engineering in 1970. They were married in July 1970 in Pittsburgh and set off on a six-month "honey-mooch," traveling around the country visiting (read: mooching off of) friends before heading off to Christchurch, New Zealand, where Fred was to do a staff PhD program while a faculty member in the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Canterbury.



Nine and a half years in Christchurch flew by, with the most important milestone being the arrival of daughter Elizabeth (Beth) in 1974. Of course, there were many climbing and tramping trips with Kiwi friends and sailing aboard Cybele, a 21-foot keel boat that Fred raced and day sailed around Lyttleton Harbour and Banks Peninsula, before leaving New Zealand. In 1979, Fred earned his PhD in astronomical image processing.



Katie, Fred, and Beth moved to Bozeman in 1980, where Fred began a job teaching in the Electrical Engineering Department at Montana State University. He was proud of the teaching awards he received, the text books written, and his part in the start-up of OPTEC and the Computer Engineering Program at MSU. He loved finding ways to transfer complex concepts to engineering students through his 9 years at the University of Canterbury and 26 years at Montana State University. He retired in 2006, but continued writing and published textbooks and 11 books about ham radio.



Mountains and outdoor activities captivated Fred's earlier years, but for the last 25 years ham radio contesting and the Fort Ellis Fire Department were his passions. He joined an international team of ham radio operators called Team Vertical and traveled to locations around the world to take part in radiosport contests. His team ended at the top of their class many times and were also in the running for placement scores. He was also an active member of the Gallatin Ham Radio Club (KE7X). Katie (KC7BKP) and Beth (N7NGW) were also (far less active) hams and enjoyed talking with him on the radio.



Fred joined the Fort Ellis Fire Department in 1996 and was appointed Chief in 2000, a post he held before stepping down to become an assistant chief in 2009. He was proud of helping modernize the department with new apparatus and equipment to provide for the safety of Fort Ellis firefighters and the residents of the fire service area.



Fred said that the books on one's bookshelf are a metaphor for life. His shelves featured books on sailing, flying, mountaineering, firefighting, EMS, motorcycles, humor, computers, Antarctica, Alaska, and New Zealand. His was truly a rich life experience.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Jason, and sister, Karen Cady Nelson.



Fred is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katie; daughter Beth; brother-in-law John Nelson; nieces Kristen Nelson Herman and Pamela Powell; sister- and brother-in-law Mary and Ron Butz; nephews Curt Butz and Eric (Amy) Butz; grandnieces and grandnephews; many cousins; and dearly loved friends.



A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 8th, at the Lindley Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Gallatin Ham Radio Club (P.O. Box 4381, Bozeman, MT 59772) or the Fort Ellis Fire Department (3725 Bozeman Trail Rd. Bozeman, MT 59715).