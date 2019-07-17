Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne (Starn) Johnson. View Sign Service Information Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Anne (Starn) Johnson Barbara Anne (Starn) Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully at Resthaven Assisted Living, Zolfo Springs, FL on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barbara was born April 13, 1925 in Mars Hill, Indiana where she attended Plainfield Junior High. Her family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1941. Barbara attended Bradenton High School where she met her future husband, Charles E. (Charlie) Johnson, Jr., in typing class. She and Charlie were engaged in their senior year and graduated in 1943. They married Nov. 8, 1943. They were married for 61 years before Charlie's passing in 2004. Barbara was a member of the 1st. Baptist Church of Bradenton since 1943 where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years. Barbara was known for visiting church members and friends who were homebound and in medical facilities. She was also known for being a powerful "prayer warrior." Barbara was pred- eceased by her parents, Paul A. and Ruth V. Starn, her husband, Charles E Johnson Jr., her sisters, Valda Finch and Marian Goodman and her daughter, Jane Ann (Jesse) Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Johnson of Bradenton, FL, sons, Jack Johnson and Jerry Johnson (Jacki) of Bowling Green, FL, Jay Johnson (Peggy) of Zolfo Springs, FL and son-in-law, John Herzog, of Bradenton, FL. Barbara had eleven grandchildren, Brian Hallman (Carol), Jason Johnson, Amy Bryan (Scott), Michelle Durrance (Shawn), Weston Johnson (Kim), Jewel Truman (Kasey), Krista Bragg (Ken), Meriah Scouter, Abbey Johnson, Emily Johnson and Thomas (Heather) Herzog. She had sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 10:00AM and Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from the chapel of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34203. There will be no Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Resthaven Assisted Living Facility, 298 Resthaven Rd., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. The family wishes to thank the staff at Resthaven for their constant, loving, compassionate care and concern for Barbara's health and welfare during these last three years. Thank you to VISTAS Healthcare for the comfort and tender, quality care they brought to Barbara and her family during the last week of her life. For more information go to

