Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Searson Gerken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Searson Gerken Barbara Searson Gerken, 82, of Manatee County, passed away on September 14, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Bradenton, FL and graduated from Manatee High School in 1955. At an early age she developed a love for horses and became an experienced and accomplished equestrian and horsewoman, showing and winning many awards on the National circuit. She was well respected in the horse industry for her knowledge and was a mentor to many. She was a lifelong member of the American Quarter Horse Association. She is predeceased by her husband, Darrell; parents, George B. and Lucille (Curry) Searson; she is survived by her daughters, Brenda Biteman and Kathy Moore; her grand- children, Laura Mark, Ryan Viana and Lindsey Cooke; four great-grandchildren and several nieces. Her Celebration of Life will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Barbara Searson Gerken Barbara Searson Gerken, 82, of Manatee County, passed away on September 14, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Bradenton, FL and graduated from Manatee High School in 1955. At an early age she developed a love for horses and became an experienced and accomplished equestrian and horsewoman, showing and winning many awards on the National circuit. She was well respected in the horse industry for her knowledge and was a mentor to many. She was a lifelong member of the American Quarter Horse Association. She is predeceased by her husband, Darrell; parents, George B. and Lucille (Curry) Searson; she is survived by her daughters, Brenda Biteman and Kathy Moore; her grand- children, Laura Mark, Ryan Viana and Lindsey Cooke; four great-grandchildren and several nieces. Her Celebration of Life will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close