Carl Franklin Fortner Carl Franklin Fortner (85) passed away on 8/16/19 in Lakeland, Fl. after a long illness. Born in Tampa, FL on 10/18/33, he was a resident of Florida most of his life. He pastored several churches and retired after serving as senior chaplain for 17 yrs. at Hardee Correctional institution. He was a member of Trinity Baptist church in Lakeland, Fl. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife of 64 1/2 yrs, Gail McNiel Fortner; Daughters Diane (Jimmy) Jiminez and Teresa (Dave) Kanieski; sons Art (Kim) Fortner and Robert (Rhonda) Fortner; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Services will be held at Samoset First Baptist Church on Wednesday August 21st. Viewing will be at 10am. and services will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held the same day at the Sarasota National Cemetery on hwy. 72 in Sarasota, FL at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Samaritans Purse Operation Shoebox www.samaritanspurse.org. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a condolence message.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 20, 2019