Dorothy M. Wahl Dorothy M. Wahl passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, November 4th, 2019. Dorothy led a life of love and devotion to her husband, her family, her church, and her community. She was married to her husband Bob for 72 years of partnership, filled with sunny days and nights shared on the water or "collaborating" against their friends in games of cards. She was a loving mother to her son, Don, offering a lifetime of support and encouragement, while also trail blazing a successful career as a working mother during the '40's and '50's, long before that was the norm. Bob and Dorothy retired to Palmetto, FL and became active members of the First United Methodist Church, where Dorothy devoted countless hours running the church's thrift store. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Bob, her son, Don, her grand- children, Wendy, Becky, and Zach, and her great- grandchildren, Hailey, Madeline, Charlie, and Lily. Over the course of her life, she never avoided an opportunity to help those who needed it, and for her children, grand- children, and great- grandchildren, not a birthday or special occasion was ever missed. She was there, proudly, for the many weddings, graduations, and special events that marked her life and those around her. She will be missed, but lovingly remembered for the strong, clever, and supportive individual she was. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's wish was that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Palmetto. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 8, 2019

