Edward O. Reid Edward O. Reid, 78, of Calhoun, GA, died Mon- day, September 16, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, IL on August 26, 1941, son of the late Roland A. and Margaret Vaudan Reid. Edward graduated from Manatee High School in Bradenton, FL. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Florida State University, and his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Florida. He was a veteran, serving his country in the United States Navy, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Prior to his retirement, he was a lawyer in private practice in Bradenton, FL. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Toni Reid; his son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Edie Reid of Atlanta; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Scott Workman of Calhoun; and his grandchildren, Cody Workman, Cassandra Workman, and Alice Workman. The Funeral Service, with Naval Honors, will be held Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2:00PM from Belmont Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Williams officiating. Interment is at Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at 2:30PM. The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM. For more information go to www.maxbrannonand sons.com. Funeral arrangements for Edward O. Reid are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun, GA.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 19, 2019