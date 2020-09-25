Grant Wayne Milbrecht Sr.
March 25, 1950 - September 21, 2020
Largo, Florida - Grant Wayne Milbrecht Sr., age 70, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Largo, FL. He was the son of the late Fred and Betty (Bishop) Milbrecht. He was born on March 25, 1950 in Ravenna, OH. He had been a resident of Sebring since 1993, formerly living in Bradenton, FL. Grant was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a manager in retail and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Grant enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife - Lucretia H. Milbrecht; children – Jennifer Perez (Joel) of Bradenton, FL; Kelly Milbrecht (Keri) of Simpsonville, KY; Marcy Curfman (Ralph) of Bradenton, FL; Mindy Milbrecht of Sebring, FL; Grant Milbrecht Jr., (Suzanne) of Sebring, FL; nieces – Tracy O'Brien, Robbalee Fouraker, Kimberly Tindall-Elwell and Carrie Tindall all of Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Miller. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, FL Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
