Grant Wayne Milbrecht Sr.
1950 - 2020
Grant Wayne Milbrecht Sr.
March 25, 1950 - September 21, 2020
Largo, Florida - Grant Wayne Milbrecht Sr., age 70, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Largo, FL. He was the son of the late Fred and Betty (Bishop) Milbrecht. He was born on March 25, 1950 in Ravenna, OH. He had been a resident of Sebring since 1993, formerly living in Bradenton, FL. Grant was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a manager in retail and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Grant enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife - Lucretia H. Milbrecht; children – Jennifer Perez (Joel) of Bradenton, FL; Kelly Milbrecht (Keri) of Simpsonville, KY; Marcy Curfman (Ralph) of Bradenton, FL; Mindy Milbrecht of Sebring, FL; Grant Milbrecht Jr., (Suzanne) of Sebring, FL; nieces – Tracy O'Brien, Robbalee Fouraker, Kimberly Tindall-Elwell and Carrie Tindall all of Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Miller. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, FL Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 24, 2020
Lu,may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed & Patti Clator
Friend
September 24, 2020
Lu, I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything Kim or I can do please don't hesitate to ask. You and your family are in our prayers.
Michael Hirsch
Friend
September 24, 2020
I’m am so sorry, he will be missed each and everyday! Prayers for you and your family I love you!!!
Amanda Tindell
September 24, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. Remember Grant as being honest and straight forward man. He will be
Brian Miller
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Lu, my prayers for strength in this time. My heart goes out to you.
Ron Perry
Friend
September 24, 2020
Lu and Grant Jr and family, Tyler and I are so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers! Grant Sr was a very special man to us as are y’all! We Love you so much!
Linda and Tyler Johnson
Friend
September 24, 2020
Lu, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love to you and your family.
Pat Mann
Friend
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
