Gregory William Lynch
1946 - 2020
March 2, 1946 - August 12, 2020
Columbus, Ohio - Gregory William Lynch passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 following a short illness. Greg was born in Columbus, Ohio, and spent his childhood in Washington Court House, Ohio. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Following his time in the Air Force, he pursued his interest in the outdoors by studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Wildlife and Fisheries at the University of Idaho. Greg went on to attain a Master's Degree in Wildlife Biology from Texas A&M University. He served his country as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 3 years and as part of the U.S. Forest Service for 28 years before retiring in 2008. Aside from serving his country, Greg enjoyed serving God and the community. He served as an active member and Lay Speaker at Kennesaw United Methodist Church until moving to Florida, where he became an active member and Lay Leader at Emmanuel Methodist Church. He was a kind and spiritual man, always ready to lend a hand, and always willing to give of his time and talents. His caring personality and unique sense of humor won him many friends, with whom he enjoyed golf, bowling, and travelling.
Greg was preceded by his mother and father, Merrill and Helen Lynch of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, and his sister, Marilyn Lynch, of Culver City, California. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Hartley Lynch of Bradenton, Florida, and his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Jennifer Lynch, of Acworth, Georgia.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emmanuel United Methodist Church (5115 Cortez Rd W Bradenton, FL 34210-2810). Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
So shocked and saddened to hear of Greg's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debra Duff-Diley
Friend
August 21, 2020
Really enjoyed Greg's humor in church as the litergist. He was dedicated to the Lord and his church. So sorry he is gone. Prayers for Pam & Chris. Greg is resting in the Lord's prescence now. God bless him.
Terrie Zieber
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Christmas Party 2019
Greg was a wonderful friend to my husband and me! He always had a joke or meme to text to make us laugh. He had such a kind, servant's heart! He was someone we could count on to be there for us and so many others. Whatever he did, he gave 100%. Our loss is Heaven's gain! We look forward to seeing him again someday as we worship and serve at our Savior's feet. We will miss him here but know it's not really goodbye. "We'll see you later, friend!"
Gareth and Diane Olson
Friend
