Greg was a wonderful friend to my husband and me! He always had a joke or meme to text to make us laugh. He had such a kind, servant's heart! He was someone we could count on to be there for us and so many others. Whatever he did, he gave 100%. Our loss is Heaven's gain! We look forward to seeing him again someday as we worship and serve at our Savior's feet. We will miss him here but know it's not really goodbye. "We'll see you later, friend!"

Gareth and Diane Olson

Friend