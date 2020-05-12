harold was a truly great guy, i worked for him at belks in 1965 and 1966, i was in high school and played football and he loved to talk sports. he was a really kind man and a huge gator fan. ray graves was the head coach at florida then and he came into the store to see me and harold got so excited he let me stay on the clock to talk to coach, 45 years later and i still think of him with affection. my condolences to the family.

tom whitehurst