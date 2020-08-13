1/1
Harvey Harrison Howell Jr.
1957 - 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Harvey was born in Staten Island, NY, enjoyed growing up in east Tennessee, and as of 1976 resided in Bradenton, FL for the remainder of his life. He spent his younger years attending Manatee Association for Retarded Citizens "MARC", participating in the Bradenton Kiwanis Action Club, and the Special Olympics Bowling League.
Harvey passed away peacefully at his home the morning of August 10th, 2020 in the loving care of his devoted mother. He was an avid lover of the Stars and Stripes, a huge patriot of America, and adored the Ray's Baseball team. There was not a single person alive that met Harvey who was not instantly a life-long friend after one of his warm hugs and hearty handshakes. He was a loving caring friendly person and his light will shine forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His family is comforted knowing that he is now an angel manning the lighthouse in heaven with his sister, Doris (Dee) Howell.
Harvey is survived by his mother, Sue Howell, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Doug Haas, Sharon and Jimbo McClellan, nieces; Jessica Haas and Danielle Roman (John Probus), nephews; Tony McClellan, Paul Haas, John Campbell Roman, D.J. McClellan, Donnie McClellan, family friend, Samantha Kennedy, and several cousins.
A Visitation for Harvey will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, FL 34222. A Burial will occur at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, Florida 34222.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.groover-funeral-home.com for the Howell family.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
