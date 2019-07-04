Helen C. Palange 6/4/1938-7/4/2009 I wish we could go back 10 years and 1 day just so we could see you again.....There has not been a holiday, a birthday, or special moment that we haven't wanted to pick up the phone and share it with you-I still have your cell number in my phone! You would be so proud of your children and grandchildren who were always your pride and joy. Gone but definitely not forgotten, this world lost a bit of light when you left it but we will keep you alive in our hearts and with us always! Love and miss you HP. Tim, Janice, Don, Evan, and Hailey.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 4, 2019