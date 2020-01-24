Helen E. Byers Heathington January 7, 1926 - January 15, 2020 Helen E. Byers Heathington, 94, of Tallevast, FL passed away on January 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be held 10:30AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. She was a USAF Retired Registered Nurse, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a member of the Links Incorporated and a member of Mt. Tabor M.B. Church for over 80 years. Helen leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 64 years, Clifford Heathington; daughters; Cicely Heathington Ingram and Eileen Heathington; sister, Lillian Byers Granderson; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Heathington.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 24, 2020