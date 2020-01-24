Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen E. Byers Heathington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen E. Byers Heathington January 7, 1926 - January 15, 2020 Helen E. Byers Heathington, 94, of Tallevast, FL passed away on January 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be held 10:30AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. She was a USAF Retired Registered Nurse, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a member of the Links Incorporated and a member of Mt. Tabor M.B. Church for over 80 years. Helen leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 64 years, Clifford Heathington; daughters; Cicely Heathington Ingram and Eileen Heathington; sister, Lillian Byers Granderson; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Heathington.

