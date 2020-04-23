Herbert Lester Madison Jr. passed away on 04/14/2020. He was born on 01/25/1961in Cheyenne, WY. He was predeceased by his father Herbert Sr. and is survived by his mother Glenda Madison, Ray Hatfield; sister Brenda Stewart; brothers Rodney (Donna) Madison, Steven (Suprena) Madison; 8 nieces and nephews; 7 great-nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved fishing, music, old movies, but most of all, spending time with his family. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.