Janet Kriebel Hesse Janet Kriebel Hesse, 85, rounded third and slid home to Heaven on June 3rd, 2020. Born in 1934 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Henry C. Kriebel and Nina I. Kriebel. Anyone who knew Janet knew that she was an avid and informed Philadelphia baseball fan. She graduated from Downingtown High School in 1952 with a group of close friends that would last her entire lifetime. Her interest in baseball continued throughout her nursing education at the Abington Hospital School of Nursing, RN '55 (HOF '16), and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing BSN'57, MSN'59, where she again formed close friendships that would last her lifetime. While a student at the University of Pennsylvania, she attended an Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship meeting where she met Hans R Hesse of Ortley Beach, NJ, and they were married on March 21, 1959. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the Nurses Christian Fellowship, Bible Study Fellowship, and together with Hans, longstanding members of Faith Community Church in Roslyn, PA. Her enthusiasm for the Phillies, and knowledge of the game and players, never waned and she rejoiced at two World Series trophies and cried at many misses. Her wit went hand in hand with the game and she would often send condolence cards to friends who were fans of losing teams. She held various posts in the nursing community around the greater Philadelphia area, notably at Gwynedd-Mercy University, Gwynedd Valley, PA, Widener University in Chester, PA, and most recently at Penn Asian Senior Services (PASSi) in Philadelphia, PA. Janet recently moved from Abington, PA to Bradenton, FL to join long-standing friends, enjoy Spring Training games, and frequent the local beaches. Her passing leaves a hole in many hearts and lives. Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin H. Fogel of Salisbury, Maryland. And also by her husband of 57 yrs, Hans R. Hesse of Abington, PA. She is survived by her children; Stephen R. Hesse, Eric K. Hesse, and Carolyn N. Hesse as well as, daughter-in-laws; Lynanne Hesse, Erin Hesse, and formerly Nancy Hesse with grandchildren; Zachary R. Hesse, Emily J. Hesse, Clarence K. Hesse and step-granddaughter, Christine A. Scheipe. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the ministry of Vincent and Roberta Chiaravalotti online at https://avantministries.org/give, specifying 10969 as the Chiaravallotti's account number. The Hesses will arrange and announce private services where and when practical and permissible.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.