John Garrott, 70, died peacefully at home with his family from complications of chronic neurologic disease on April 10, 2020. He was a lifelong native of Manatee County and proud Florida cracker. He graduated from Manatee High School, class of 1968 and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in history at Florida State University. It was while attending FSU that he met Susan, the love of his life and wife of 46 years. John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, excelling at both. He spent many of his days in the woods or on the water throughout this state and beyond. John was particularly fond of snook fishing in Pine Island Sound and hunting in the Big Cypress. John was a trusted friend, known for both his good-natured conversation and sincere interest in others. He was also a devoted husband and exceptional father. He is survived by his father Joe Garrott, brother Michael, sister Jayne Romine, wife Susan, daughter Ciara Bostock, two sons Ben and Adam, and eight grandchildren. His family would like to give special thanks to dear friends in the Griffith and Parker families for their enduring friendship which continued even through his last years of illness. A memorial service will be held at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home at a date yet to be determined. Condolences may be given at GriffithCline.com.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
