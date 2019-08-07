Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Miller. View Sign Service Information Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton 5624 26th Street West Bradenton , FL 34207 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Miller John Joseph Miller, 91, passed away August 4, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1928 in Danbury, CT. He was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Anne Miller and sisters, Kathleen Van Hoek and Nancy Hoselton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Karin S. (Fried) Miller, daughter, Cynthia Koponen of Bradenton, FL, daughter, Susan Amon (Mark) of Sarasota, FL, son, John A. Miller (Yvonne) of Monmouth, OR, daughter, Jennifer Adams (Gary) of Kennesaw, GA, brother, Fredric Miller (Dee) of Loudon, TN, four grandchildren, Sarah (Evan) Eleff of Lutz, FL, Russell (Elisa) Koponen and Douglas (Veronica Alaniz) Koponen of Bradenton, FL, and Emily Adams of Austin, TX, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a Corporal in the 8th Infantry Div. Connecticut State Guard. He served in U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. John spent his childhood and early adulthood in his hometown, Danbury, CT. He graduated from Jesse Lee Academy, W. Redding, CT, attended Western Connecticut College and graduated from The Art Students' League in N.Y.C. He is a life member of the Art Students League of New York. John was head artist for display Art Service of N.Y. He worked for various art agencies in New York. He was a member of Connecticut State Police Aux. Sec of Marine Corps League Hat City Det. Danbury, CT., officer of Beaver Brook Volunteer Fire Dept, Danbury, CT, Officer and member of the First Congregational Church, Danbury, CT. Officer member Ridgewood Country Club, Officer member of Toastmasters Club, Officer member of Jr. Chamber of Commerce. On an administrative level he was Director of Art at the Danbury, CT War Memorial Center for eight years and Director of Cultural Activities at the Notre Dame Academy in Ridgefield, CT for two years. He also worked with RESCUE (Regional Educational Services Concept through United Effort) Program in the State of Connecticut which was a federal and state funded project bringing professional people into the area School Systems. Miller selected working with special needs children as well as underprivileged groups and made an educational T.V. tape of these experiences which is now used in the Connecticut teachers in service program. The T.V. tape and program received national attention and Miller was featured in the educational section of the Christian Science Monitor. His art background also includes commercial assignments in New York, including National Distillers, R.C.A. Cole of California. He joined the faculty of the Famous Artists Schools of Westport, CT in 1957 and was an art instructor and Associate Art Director for 15 years, during which time he helped in the development of the Young Peoples' Art Course. Miller's art work is part of the "American Collectors Group" in New York and his paintings are in private collections throughout the United States and Europe. He has had a number of one man shows in Connecticut, NY. And Washington D.C. and has exhibited in many galleries and museums throughout the East. During his lifetime John loved adventure, he had his private pilot's license. In 1949 John with three others drove to Fairbanks, Alaska to supplement college tuition. He worked on the Alaskan Rail Road. Alaska at that time was a U.S. Territory. John enjoyed all sports receiving all Athletic letters while in school in N.Y.C. he was a member of the 34th St YMCA boxing club (Golden Gloves) 8-3 record. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who came to love wildlife and was a member of the Audubon Society. He was a member of the International Wolf Center and the National Federation of Wildlife. John was President of Western CT Divers (Scuba) Association. Did salvage work for the Connecticut State Police. Mr. Miller and family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1971. He again became very active in the community. John was President of the Manatee Art League served as Art Director for "The Project Health" program in Bradenton, FL received his Florida teaching certificate and taught art for the Manatee School System. He was a member of Manatee County Veterans Council. President of the Airport neighbors Association. He was one of the original founding members of both Little League and Senior League Baseball in Manatee County, coach and manager of teams in both leagues and won the City Championship. He was Commodore of Bayshore Yacht Club, officer and member of Suncoast Yacht Club. He was Commandant of the Marine Corps League #588 Detachment Bradenton, FL, a member of American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24 Bradenton, FL. John loved living in Florida near the water. He owned three boats, two of which were sailboats he enjoyed sailing and racing them. He retired from Manatee School System. He was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Bradenton. As husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 5115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, FL 34210. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .Condolences may be left by visiting

He retired from Manatee School System. He was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Bradenton. As husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 5115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, FL 34210. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .Condolences may be left by visiting www.brownandsons.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 7, 2019 