Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Singletary. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Memorial service 2:00 PM Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joyce Eugenia Singletary, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Born 3/17/1937 in Springfield, Ohio, she came to Florida in 1956 at the age of 19. She married and raised her 4 children, Dianna Oliver, Robert T Singletary, Dana R Singletary and Gina Singletary. In her late 30s she returned to school and obtained her high school diploma and followed that by getting her nursing license and working for over 20 years as an LPN. During her life she cared for many people- friends, family, her children, all of her children’s friends who thought of her as “Mom” and all of her patients. She shared her love, joy, and nurturing kind heart with everyone she met and was a bright star and shining example to her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons, Dana Singletary and Robert Singletary; her parents Mable Husted and Robert V Cannon; her brother and sister Robert Cannon Jr and Michelle Husted. She was hard working, determined and always tried to do the right thing. She donated to many charities and cared about animals and children and family. She loved the beach and the water and boats and never learned to swim a stroke. She loved to travel and went to Colorado and volunteered at Windstar. She also flew to Montego Bay, Jamaica and vacationed in the Bahamas on occasion. She was very much loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences for the family may be given at



