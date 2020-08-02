1/
Kelly Patrick Poole
July 10, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Kelly Patrick Poole joined his Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, April (herself an angel); his beautiful son, Justin; his parents, Richard and Karen Rath; parents-in-law, Michael and Joy Quici; his sisters; Joan Bradshaw and Dori Rath; his brothers, Chris and Steve Poole and Mike and Bob Rath.
Kelly was a Pastor at Christian Retreat, where he served and lived for 10 years. Prior to that he was one of the OG (Original Geniuses) who ran The NELCO Companies, where he was surrounded by family, and friends who would become family. God blessed his NELCO parking-lot cookouts, where Kelly could be seen manning the grill alongside his brothers; Mike, Bob and Chris (but not Dad; he would have burned the hotdogs). Kelly touched everyone he knew with his enthusiasm, dedication and purpose. Alas, he was bigger than this Life, and was called Home to spread Joy in the Kingdom.
A Celebration of Kelly's Life will be held at 4:00PM, Wednesday, August 8, 2020 at The Family Church at Christian Retreat. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please help restore financial stability for his wife, April and son, Justin at www.gofundme.com (search Kelly Poole). Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
The Family Church at Christian Retreat
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to Kelly's family and personally, Joy Quici. So sorry for your lost. May he rest in peace.
Theresa Zieber
Friend
