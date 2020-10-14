Leon M. Belanger

March 10, 1939 - October 7, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Leon M. Belanger, 81, of Bradenton, FL passed away on October 7, 2020.

Leon was born on March 10, 1939 in Flushing, Borough of Queens, NY. As a young man, he got a job with The Patriot Ledger newspaper in Quincy, MA, where he worked in Classified Ad Services right up until retirement. He also ran his own typesetting business for several years.

Leon was a long-time member of the Elks, starting his membership at the Middleboro (MA) Elks Lodge #1274, then transferring to the Bradenton (FL) Elks Lodge #1511 when he retired and moved to Bradenton in February 2001. He truly enjoyed spending time with his "second family" at the Elks, and he especially enjoyed volunteering for EFELT (Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies).

Leon is predeceased by his mother, Lucinda (Alves) Belanger; his siblings; Edna (Belanger) Wallace, John "Jack" Belanger, Barbara (Belanger) Sarno, and Alan Belanger; and his wife, Roberta (Martin) Belanger. He is survived by his siblings; Bob "Hoppy" Belanger and Mike Belanger; his children; Jennifer (Belanger) Wertz, Tracy Belanger, and Lynne (Belanger) Corsino; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Covell Funeral Home, 4232 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with visitation beginning at 1PM and Services beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, you may make a non-perishable food or monetary donation in Leon's name to EFELT, Bradenton Elks Lodge #1511, 2511 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209.





