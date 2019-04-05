Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Owen Archer. View Sign

Michael Owen Archer Michael Owen Archer passed away on March 20th, 2019 after a brave fight against cancer. Mike grew up in LaPorte, Indiana and was an important member of LaPorte High School's baseball team winning their first State championship, as their varsity catcher. He was a great athlete and graduated in 1969. Mike majored in electrical engineering at Purdue University. He spent the majority of his adult life in Bradenton, Florida and had a dedicated career with Manatee County as an Inspector. Mike loved the outdoors and was passionate about fishing, especially bass fishing. He enjoyed all sports and was a huge Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Mike and his sense of humor will be missed by his good friends Dave Cole, Randy and Liz Andricks and Bill Cole. Mike is the son of Alvie Owen and Clara Agnes Archer. He is preceded in death by his father, Al. Mike is survived by his mother, Clara, his sisters, Rita Archer and Brenda (Steve) Wenner, niece, Kristen Paul, nephews, Grady IV Campbell, Cody Campbell, Matthew Donaldson, Scott Donaldson, great nieces and nephews, and extended family members in Alabama and Indiana. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on April 6, 2019 at the Elks Lodge at 2511 75th St. W. in Bradenton, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike's memory to educating youth in the sport of fishing at: The Future Fisherman Foundation, 5998 N. Pleasant View Rd., Ponca City, OK 74601.

