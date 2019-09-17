Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Loudon Thompson. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Loudon Thompson Patricia Loudon Thompson 'Pat', died September 13, 2019, at age 80 in Bradenton, FL, from a fast-moving and aggressive cancer. Pat was born August 15, 1939 in Detroit, MI, the only child of Bill and Lee Loudon. Pat had an older half-sister, Marcy, from her mother's first marriage. Pat's family moved around the country during her childhood, following her father's work for the Chrysler Corporation. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Mount Union College in Alliance, OH, in 1961, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. In 1962, she married Thomas Weston Thompson, III in Alexandria, VA. They had two children, a son, Thomas Scott and a daughter, Lee Anne. They divorced in 1986. For the last nearly 20 years, Pat was in a loving relationship with her significant other, Bob Lohse of Bradenton, FL. Pat was a long-time resident of Manatee County, FL, first moving to Anna Maria Island in 1971. On Anna Maria, Pat worked for Welcome Wagon, was a substitute teacher at Anna Maria Elementary School and volunteered with organizations including the Island Players and AMI Chamber of Commerce. In 1979, she earned her Real Estate License and later her Brokers' License. Pat was a well-known figure in the Bradenton and Anna Maria real estate communities, specializing in seasonal rental management, working for Hendricks Real Estate, Wagner Realty, Arvida Realty and Coldwell Banker, where she retired at age 78. Pat was a great friend to many. To the very end, she was fiercely independent, a sharp wit and an enthusiastic conversationalist. Pat is survived by her sister, Marcy Clements, of Sebring, FL; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Scott and Loren Thompson of Arlington, VA and their sons, Thomas Jacob and Liam Samuel; her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Anne and Robert Hinman Jr., of Sarasota, FL and their son, Matthew James. Pat's Life will be Celebrated at a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations can be made to the Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences to

Patricia Loudon Thompson Patricia Loudon Thompson 'Pat', died September 13, 2019, at age 80 in Bradenton, FL, from a fast-moving and aggressive cancer. Pat was born August 15, 1939 in Detroit, MI, the only child of Bill and Lee Loudon. Pat had an older half-sister, Marcy, from her mother's first marriage. Pat's family moved around the country during her childhood, following her father's work for the Chrysler Corporation. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Mount Union College in Alliance, OH, in 1961, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. In 1962, she married Thomas Weston Thompson, III in Alexandria, VA. They had two children, a son, Thomas Scott and a daughter, Lee Anne. They divorced in 1986. For the last nearly 20 years, Pat was in a loving relationship with her significant other, Bob Lohse of Bradenton, FL. Pat was a long-time resident of Manatee County, FL, first moving to Anna Maria Island in 1971. On Anna Maria, Pat worked for Welcome Wagon, was a substitute teacher at Anna Maria Elementary School and volunteered with organizations including the Island Players and AMI Chamber of Commerce. In 1979, she earned her Real Estate License and later her Brokers' License. Pat was a well-known figure in the Bradenton and Anna Maria real estate communities, specializing in seasonal rental management, working for Hendricks Real Estate, Wagner Realty, Arvida Realty and Coldwell Banker, where she retired at age 78. Pat was a great friend to many. To the very end, she was fiercely independent, a sharp wit and an enthusiastic conversationalist. Pat is survived by her sister, Marcy Clements, of Sebring, FL; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Scott and Loren Thompson of Arlington, VA and their sons, Thomas Jacob and Liam Samuel; her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Anne and Robert Hinman Jr., of Sarasota, FL and their son, Matthew James. Pat's Life will be Celebrated at a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations can be made to the Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close