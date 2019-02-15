Stephanie Kaye McNabb Stephanie Kaye McNabb age 41, passed away on February 10, 2019. Stephanie was born in Bradenton, FL in 1977 to Roger and Sharon McNabb. She was a lover of all things Disney and went every time she got a chance too. Stephanie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother and put everyone before herself. She loved her grand-children and would do anything for them and her children. Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Roger McNabb. She is survived by her daughters, Alexis Lynn, Alane Lasha and Aleah Ashley; her seven grandchildren, Dominic (7), Tyri (5), Vinnie (3), A'lonna (3), Elliott (2), Aliyanah (1), Ava (2 months); her parents, Sharon and Kerry Kurz; siblings, Amy and Kyle; nephews, Josh and Jacob; her dog, King and a host of family and friends. Stephanie was a caring loving person who will be truly missed. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11AM-12 PM with a Service to follow at 12PM at Groover Funeral Home. She will laid to rest at Palmetto Cemetery after the services.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 15, 2019