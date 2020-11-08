1/1
Dade City, Florida - Tiffany John Dorman, 36, of Dade City, FL (formerly of Parrish), passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 10, 1984, in Bradenton and moved to Dade City 8 years ago. She worked at Pasco High School as an Administrative Assistant.
Tiffany is survived by her husband, Travis Dorman, 2 children: Conner and Cole, parents: Juanita and Bill Kebler, Mitchell and Teresa John, 2 brothers: Steven (Ellie) John, Alan (LeAnne) John, a sister: Maria Mathews (Ross Blair), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Waller Ranch,17307 Powerline Rd., Dade City, FL. Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 followed by Service at 3:00. Burial to follow at Floral Memory Gardens in Dade City.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Waller Ranch
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Waller Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 7, 2020
I am sorry for all the family with the loss of a beautiful lady...Sweet lady will always remember your beautiful smile and kindness! Hugs and love to the Family!
Tina Laird (Keen)
Friend
November 7, 2020
Harvest Thoughts Floor Basket
November 7, 2020
sweet,kind and a person that would always speak to u and always lend a helping hand with that contagious smile of hers. You will always be missed The Oler family
Debbie Oler
Friend
November 7, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
November 7, 2020
My heart is so heavy in this little town called Mayo. We met on the rodeo trail and she made me a better person. My prayers are with each of you. She was a wonderful person taken to soon. Our family will continue to pray daily for peace and comfort. Love all of you...from a distance..... Darrell and Lisa
Lisa Walker
Friend
November 6, 2020
Our prayers for comfort and peace for Travis, the boys and the entire family Tiffany you will be greatly missed by so many, you were at great friend to our daughter Ami. Your smile would light up a room, kindness so clearly all over your face. Heaven has indeed gained an beautiful soul.
Tom and Debbie Hayes
Friend
November 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Schmitgen
Friend
November 6, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
November 6, 2020
Jamed and i are so sorry..You are all in our thoughts and prayers❤
Freida Welch
Family
November 5, 2020
My Prayers and condolences to her husband, children and entire family. I worked with Donna and we always prayed for you. RIP
Carol Lombardi
Acquaintance
