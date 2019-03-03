Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tomi Blackketter. View Sign

Tomi Blackketter It is with great sadness that the family of Tomi Blackketter announces that she has gone to be with the Lord after her courageous battle with cancer. Tomi "Momma" passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after blessing everyone she met for her 74 wonderful years. Tomi will be lovingly remembered and truly missed by her husband Ron of 55 years, her daughters, Tina Malcolm (Scott) and Cheryl Kent (Maury), brother, Walt Land (Pam), sister, Pam Smith (Smitty). Tomi "Grammie" was adored by her seven grand-children and nine great-grandchildren. Tomi moved to Florida early in life from Michigan and graduated from Southeast High School in 1963. Tomi retired from her banking career in 2007 after nearly 4 decades. A career in which she forged relationships that lasted long after her retirement. Tomi enjoyed traveling, gardening, crafts and most of all spending time with family and friends. Tomi can most be remembered by her kind words, warm smile and her compassionate spirit. A Celebration of Tomi's Life is planned for a later date.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 3, 2019

