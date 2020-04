Twila B. Levengood of Bradenton, age 90, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Westminster Point Pleasant Health Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Owen Levengood, and a daughter, Connie J. Holloman. She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Johnson (Marshall); grandchildren, including local grandson, Garret O. Johnson (Brandy), and local granddaughter, Paige E. Johnson; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. Services will be family only. Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com