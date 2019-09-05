Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter RolandJessie Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Walter Roland Jr. March 22, 1932 September 3, 2019 Funral Services for Jessie Walter Roland, Jr., 87, of Cairo, GA, are at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, Whigham, GA. Rev. Sam Quick will officiate. Services will conclude at the church. Private interment will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Mr. Roland passed away at his home in Cairo, GA, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Mr. Roland was born on March 22, 1932, in Cairo, GA, to the late Jessie Walter Roland, Sr., and Fannie Lucille Mashburn Roland. On March 7, 1951, he married Eula Belle High Roland, who preceded him in death on October 14, 2015. Until his retirement he was the supervisor of the loading docks for Tropicana Products. He was a member of Providence Baptist of Whigham. Survivors include: his daughter, Deborah Cone of Cairo, GA; his son, Thomas Roland (Wendy) of Parrish, FL; grand- children, Stephanie Vogel (Allen) of Maryville, TN, Mandy Smith (Jordan) of Knoxville, TN, Kate Horne (Casey) of Parrish, FL, Molly Roland of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Boyd of Warner Robins, GA, John Greggory of Doerun, GA, Kassidy Greggory of Maryville, TN, Preston Smith of Knoxville, TN, Landon Withrow of Maryville, TN, Braxton Smith of Knoxville, TN, Roland Horne of Parrish, FL, Rhett Horne of Parrish, FL; sisters, Audrey Hanson of Whigham, GA, Doris Stephens of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; brother, Ernest Roland; and sisters, Elma Merritt, Lorene Wood, Irma Jones, Virginia Myers. Memorials may be made in Mr. Roland's memory to: Gentiva Hospice, 432 E Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819. The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For more information go to

Jessie Walter Roland Jr. March 22, 1932 September 3, 2019 Funral Services for Jessie Walter Roland, Jr., 87, of Cairo, GA, are at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, Whigham, GA. Rev. Sam Quick will officiate. Services will conclude at the church. Private interment will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Mr. Roland passed away at his home in Cairo, GA, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Mr. Roland was born on March 22, 1932, in Cairo, GA, to the late Jessie Walter Roland, Sr., and Fannie Lucille Mashburn Roland. On March 7, 1951, he married Eula Belle High Roland, who preceded him in death on October 14, 2015. Until his retirement he was the supervisor of the loading docks for Tropicana Products. He was a member of Providence Baptist of Whigham. Survivors include: his daughter, Deborah Cone of Cairo, GA; his son, Thomas Roland (Wendy) of Parrish, FL; grand- children, Stephanie Vogel (Allen) of Maryville, TN, Mandy Smith (Jordan) of Knoxville, TN, Kate Horne (Casey) of Parrish, FL, Molly Roland of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Boyd of Warner Robins, GA, John Greggory of Doerun, GA, Kassidy Greggory of Maryville, TN, Preston Smith of Knoxville, TN, Landon Withrow of Maryville, TN, Braxton Smith of Knoxville, TN, Roland Horne of Parrish, FL, Rhett Horne of Parrish, FL; sisters, Audrey Hanson of Whigham, GA, Doris Stephens of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; brother, Ernest Roland; and sisters, Elma Merritt, Lorene Wood, Irma Jones, Virginia Myers. Memorials may be made in Mr. Roland's memory to: Gentiva Hospice, 432 E Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819. The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For more information go to www.clarkfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close