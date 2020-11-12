Betty H. Bigley, age 95, passed away on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter to the late Harry and Hazel Huston. She attended the Bradford Area Schools, graduating in 1943.
On Nov. 17, 1947, at the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, she married John "Jack" E. Bigley, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Betty worked for Bell Telephone Company until her retirement in 1961.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, bowling, playing Bingo, and going to the casino.
Betty is survived by two nieces, Sharon Rea of DuBois and Kay Harrington of Bradford; one sister-in-law, Winnie Madine of Smethport; several other nieces and nephews; great and great-great ones and one great-great-great-nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, "Jack," and two sisters, Marian Neff and Leola Edwards.
Upon Betty's request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home or one of your choosing.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
