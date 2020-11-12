1/1
Betty Bigley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty H. Bigley, age 95, passed away on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter to the late Harry and Hazel Huston. She attended the Bradford Area Schools, graduating in 1943.
On Nov. 17, 1947, at the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, she married John "Jack" E. Bigley, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Betty worked for Bell Telephone Company until her retirement in 1961.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, bowling, playing Bingo, and going to the casino.
Betty is survived by two nieces, Sharon Rea of DuBois and Kay Harrington of Bradford; one sister-in-law, Winnie Madine of Smethport; several other nieces and nephews; great and great-great ones and one great-great-great-nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, "Jack," and two sisters, Marian Neff and Leola Edwards.
Upon Betty's request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home or one of your choosing.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved